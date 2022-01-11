A section of social media users have expressed mixed feelings after Ransford Antwi, the manager of legendary highlife musician Kojo Antwi announced they are no longer together.

‘Heartbroken’ Ransford, said the Music Man as he is affectionately called, decided to inform him about his decision through a Whatsapp text in May 2021.

This, the ex-manager of the musician explained was borne out of his plans to take his career in a different direction after 11 years of work.

Mr Antwi noted he has duly acknowledged the musician’s decision and wished him well in all his future endeavors.

He went on to express appreciation for the opportunity offered him to manage one of Africa’s best musical acts of the century.

“I thank the almighty for the strength and resources to effectively mitigate challenges in achieving the resurgence of brand Kojo Antwi, his music and other strategic investments to ensure he was financially well-positioned,” he said in a Facebook post.

Admitting Arts and Entertainment continue to be his great passion, he pledged commitment to help develop local talents and entertainment infrastructure, especially in the Bono regions.

Many fans and followers after his post have taken to the comment section to appreciate Mr Antwi for the works done over the years and wished him a successful endeavour in the years ahead.

Others have also proposed the duo should engage in a dialogue and consider coming back together.

