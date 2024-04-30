A Sunyani-based businessman, Ransford Antwi, has announced his intention to contest the 2024 Sunyani East parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

In a statement widely circulated and shared on his official Facebook page, 51-year-old Mr Antwi said he made the decision “after years, months, weeks, and days of attentive listening, intense engagements, and sober reflections.”

He said, “I’m left with no other choice than to say YES to the numerous calls and invitations, as well as my inner call, to contest as an independent candidate for the Sunyani East constituency”.

He said he saw the numerous appeals to contest as an invitation to join the masses in their collective battle to remove the albatross of underdevelopment that has been hanging around their necks for some years.

“We are simply embarking on a Sunyani East Project, inspired by the legacy of our forefathers, grandfathers/grandmothers, and I declare that I AM READY”.

He said he seeks no personal rewards or recompense in his decision to offer himself for the election.

“This is about the future of our constituency, and I pledge that l will not fail you in the discharge of my duties as an MP, should you elect me into office”.

Mr Antwi, known for his philanthropic work, said his cardinal objective is to sacrifice his innate gifts and resources for the betterment of the people in the constituency, and added that he possesses the passion, commitment, and competence necessary to excel in advancing the welfare of the constituents on whose shoulders he seeks to become a parliamentarian.

He expressed his gratitude for what he described as “overwhelming support and encouragement received from eminent personalities and the community at large”, and assured of serving the people with integrity and diligence.

“My track record as a founding member of the NPP and my good relationship with prominent members of the NDC is well documented. Alongside esteemed personalities like Nana Obiri Boahen and Mr Wilson Benneh (Now Drobo-Omanhene), we were the key communicators of the NPP in the 1990s in our Region”, the statement said.

He, however, admits that the task is not going to be easy but achievable if they work together to overcome every hurdle that stands against them in their forward march.

“I have the conviction that history is beckoning at us”, he stated and added that “the time has come for us to stand firm and challenge the forces that prevent our constituency, despite its outstanding contributions and commitment to the nation, from enjoying its fair share of the national cake”.

“While I recognize the financial might of the major parties I am up against, I am confident that my sense of patriotism, sound judgment, and selfless dedication will shine brighter than their resources”, he said, and therefore called on the people of Sunyani East to put the welfare and development of the constituency above party affiliations and join him in his noble endeavour to rescue the constituency.

Mr Antwi said though he is not resourced enough to afford to contest on the ticket of political parties, he appealed to NPP supporters who have been disappointed by bad leadership in the constituency, NDC supporters who are looking for a credible candidate who can wrestle power, and to all independent voters looking for a selfless candidate, to see him as the “credible partner”.

As a sports enthusiast and former CEO of B. A United, Ransford Antwi, the CEO of Sun City Radio and Hotel in Sunyani, was born in Area 2, a suburb of Sunyani.

As of now, Mr Antwi would have the incumbent NPP MP, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, who is contesting for the 5th consecutive time, and NDC’s Seidu Mubarak to contend with in the December 7th parliamentary elections in the Sunyani East Constituency.