Traders at the Racecourse market in Kumasi have served notice they will demonstrate against the Metropolitan Assembly if hawkers on pavements are not moved to join them or to occupy empty satellite markets.

They say with Christmas over; the KMA must get rid of street hawking and sanitise the Central business district of congestion.

The traders want the city Mayor, Samuel Pyne, to act in urgency.

Human and vehicular congestion in the central business district of Kumasi has increased to uncontrollable levels, as traders take over pavements to ply their wares.

Roads connecting Adum and Kejetia to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as well as ceremonial streets to the Manhyia palace are choked.

Though it’s over a month after Christmas, traders are still on the pavements and on the streets actively plying their wares to the detriment of those at the markets.

The KMA has talked about plans to decongest the city after Christmas but the traders want expedited action.

The market queen for Racecourse and Bantama markets, Afia Kyiwaa, says the dusty nature of Racecourse road is preventing traders, especially those into clothing from selling their wares.

She wants the KMA to work on it immediately.

Meanwhile, construction firm working on the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project, ‘Contractor’ says congestion at the CBD is slowing down the project.