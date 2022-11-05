The first Saturday of November each year is a remarkable day for the people of Anlo in the Volta Region as they celebrate the Hogbetsotso festival.

It is to commemorate the escape from Notsie in Togo to their present destination between the fourteenth and the fifteenth century.

The festival’s name is derived from the Ewe language and translates as “the festival of exodus” or “coming from Hogbe (Notsie)”.

Post-colonisation, the Anlo state, led by its chief, performs customary and ritual rites to mark the occasion. And this year, 2022, is no different.

The Awɔmefia of Anlo State, Togbe Sri III, led the townsfolks in the celebrations.

While being carried in a palanquin, the people followed their chief amid singing and dancing to the durbar grounds where the rites will be held.

Dignitaries including, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, Asantehene Otomfuo Osei-Tutu II, Kwahene and Ga Mantse graced the occasion.