Leading mobility and technology company, MAX has announced its entry into the Ghanaian market with the appointment of David Hoyme as Director of International Growth and Expansion.

Speaking at a sit-down with a cross section of Ghanaian journalists at Alisa Hotel, Tolu Williams, Head, E-mobility at MAX, said “the official rollout in Ghana is a necessary step on the mission to address the perennial problems around urban and rural mobility across the African continent.”

He said that MAX has been able to establish a vehicle subscription service to address affordability for drivers and provide employment. Features like the e-wallet and other benefits also seek to solve the problem of financial inclusion for operators in rural areas.

According to Williams, MAX’s entry into Ghana and planned expansion to other countries is an indication of its readiness to help Africa embrace a future of renewable energy driven by electric vehicles. According to them, MAX is at the forefront of this transformation.

“A lot of the problems we face today as a continent are rooted in mobility. We believe that the future of innovation and sustainable growth in Africa will rest on access to sectors like education, health, and finance, all driven by mobility. This is why we are committing significant resources and establishing long term partnerships with some of the world’s biggest vehicle manufacturers to bring sustainable mobility solutions to people in urban and rural areas.”

Speaking also at a media parley, Hoyme, the director of international growth, said that the quick adoption of MAX in Nigeria is an indication that other markets are ready to receive the company. “MAX was founded on the premise that we can bring sustainable mobility solutions for the common person. These solutions extend to every sector and will require consistent innovation and homegrown solutions. We are ready to help Africa on this journey of sustainable development and economic growth.”

Originally known for its widely popular motorcycle hailing service, MAX has evolved into a multisector solution provider, promoting financial inclusion and sustainability.

MAX is a pioneer in commercial electronic vehicle technology for transportation in Africa. Founded by Tayo Bamiduro and Chinedu Azodoh, the company offers commuting alternatives for drivers and people across sectors with an emphasis on speed, safety, and sustainability. In West Africa, MAX is solving a persistent problem in the Nigerian and Ghanaian transportation system using data and mobile technology to formalize West Africa’s fragmented and highly inefficient informal motorcycle taxi industry.

This, along with the company’s foray into the space of electric vehicles has expanded the opportunities for Africans while protecting the environment.

MAX continues to lead innovative transportation in Africa and has since its inception, strived to make transportation of people and goods easier, more efficient, and safer for Africans.

