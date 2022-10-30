The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has recognised the contribution of some industry players at the just-ended 33rd Awards presentation.

The awards, which was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, was under the theme ‘The Creative Marketing and Innovation in a Volatile Global Economy.’

The mission is to deepen the interest of the marketing profession and that of its members and to ensure that the Institute impacts positively in the performance of its legitimate role on society and the economy of Ghana and the world at large.

CIMG awards has a very favourable image and is recognised as a benchmark of marketing excellence in Corporate Ghana.

Over 20 companies were rewarded for their contribution to the Ghanaian markets, of which the Multimedia Group Limited walked away with four.

Check out some photos from the event below: