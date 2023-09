Some Ghanaian celebrities such as Efya, Efia Odo, E.L, Pure Akan, John Dumelo, and comedian SDK and many others joined the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Accra.

They took to social media to express disappointment in the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of about 49 participants of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration which took place on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Adomonline.com‘s Joseph Odotoi, captures the essence of the protest through these compelling photos:

John Dumelo speaks to some protestors on the ground

Comedian SDK with a mean face

Pure Akan present at the #FixTheCountry #Occupyjulorbihouse protest

Occupy Julorbi House Demo Day 2

Songstress Efya backs the demo

Rapper E.L speaks to a JoyNews reporter at the demo grounds