Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC will face FC Kallon of Sierra Leone in a neutral venue in Liberia in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

In the return leg of the second round of the preliminary games, Dreams will be hosted at the Samuel Kay Doe (SKD) Stadium.

The game was scheduled to be played at the Southern Arena in Sierra Leone, but the venue has now been declared as not fit to host a game of this magnitude by the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

“Kallon Football Club want to inform its supporters, fans, followers and well-wishers that their match against Dreams FC (Ghana), in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round, is going to be played at the Samuel Kay Doe (SKD) Stadium, in Liberia,” an FC Kallon statement said.

“Therefore, this notice is done to cancel the initial venue (Southern Arena, Bo) on the flyer.We are sorry for the inconveniences this might have caused our fans, and all Sierra Leoneans.”

Dreams FC are heading into the reverse fixture with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Accra and will hope to seal qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The return leg has been scheduled for Saturday, September 30 with kick-off at 16:00GMT.