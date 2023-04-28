Ghanaian businesswoman and media personality, Delay, recently shared throwback photos of herself to demonstrate how her hard work and dedication to her career have led to her success.

In a video posted on her Delay TV show, she took her fans through her journey in the media space, showcasing her accomplishments through a photo slideshow.

As the emotional and inspiring video played, gospel artiste Nacee’s ‘Aseda’ song played in the background, which expresses gratitude for God’s grace and mercies.

Delay, who has interviewed many media personalities on her show, captioned the video with ‘This Is My Testimony,’ which has garnered praise from her admirers for her dedication and hard work.

Her followers left comments in support of her, expressing their happiness about her grateful attitude towards God for her achievements.

