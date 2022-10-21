Huawei Technologies Ghana has opened applications for its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility Program ‘Seeds for the Future 2022’, set to commence from October 28, 2022 to November 9, 2022 in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Ministry of Education, and the Huawei ICT Academy talent Partners.

The “Seed for the Future 2022 Program” seeks to promote the participation of more women and girls in ICT and empower them to take up careers in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). As a result, Huawei is offering 50 slots to outstanding female tertiary students who wish to take part in the program.

This year’s program, which will be held online for eight-days, will focus on advanced courses like 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Power, Cybersecurity, Digital Trade and Smart City.

The program will also introduce participants to leadership courses in the areas of Cross-Cultural Management, Strategic Management and Leadership Skills.

As part of the program, beneficiaries will embark on a ‘Tech4Good’ project, after being equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge in the study of new technologies to develop solutions for societal and environmental problems.

Beneficiaries will also get the opportunity to take part in an ICT mentorship session where female industry experts in the STEM field will be invited to share their experiences with them.

After the program, awards will be given to the Best Tech4Good Project group, Top-10 excellent Students, Best Group members and outstanding students among others.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a series of virtual tech talks with professionals in the tech space and a virtual tour of the Huawei Head Quarters in China to learn more about latest technologies.

Some awards to be given to best participants of the 2022 Seeds for the Future Program include Huawei smarts tablets, Huawei mobile phones, Huawei smart watches, Cash prizes and some branded souvenirs among others.