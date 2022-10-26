The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed that the Union will increase transport fares by 19% effective October 29.

According to Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary of the Union, the increment is due to the recent hikes in fuel prices coupled with galloping inflation and the current depreciation of the Cedi.

Speaking in an interview on the AM Show on Wednesday, he stated that the Union will issue a statement later today to inform commuters about the latest adjustments to fares.

He said the 19% increment was agreed upon by the Union after an extensive discussion with President Nana Akufo-Addo, together with other transport operators across the country.