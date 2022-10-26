Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama, has urged the Black Stars to beat Uruguay in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar next month.

After an entertaining game against the two-time world champions, the Black Stars were eliminated at the quarterfinals during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana had a glorious opportunity to play in the semifinals but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the spot kick after Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header with his hand.

Ghana, who make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia, take on Portugal in their first game in Group H on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

According to Mr Mahama, it will be sweet revenge if Ghana records a win against the South American side.

“Unfortunately, we are in a group of death. The teams in our group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again,” former President Mahama said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

“It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back for what he did to us,” he said.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.