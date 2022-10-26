Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down as the worst President Ghana ever had.

He says under the tenure of President Akufo-Addo the country has seen no joy.

Ghanaians have been afflicted with misery, arrogance, corruption, mismanagement, nepotism, and state capture, he said.

Making this position known in a tweet he said “Akufo Addo will go down as the worst leader Ghana has ever had. A tenure of misery, arrogance, corruption, mismanagement, nepotism, and state capture”.

Ghana is in a dire economic situation and the country’s weak fundamentals are being exposed daily.

The Ghana cedi keeps falling against the Dollar and this has increased the standard of living in the West African country.

Life has become unbearable for many who have expressed worry and have a picture of a gloomy future.