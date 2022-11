Hundreds of residents on Saturday embarked on a demonstration dubbed ‘Ku Me Preko’ in Accra.

It was organised to pile pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign for his inability to manage the Ghanaian economy.

The programme, which began at Obra Spot through Adabraka and TUC, ended at the Independence Square.

Protested lamented the current economic hardship and increasing cost of living.

