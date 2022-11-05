Some seven police officers who died while performing their duties from 2016 to 2022 have been remembered in a memorial day observation in Eastern Region.

The ceremony, held at the forecourt of the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters, brought together bereaved families and officers from other security services.

The officers killed in line of duty were General Constable Chris Quarshie with the Koforidua Police Division who died last year; General Corporal Nathaniel Afriyie Marfo and General Lance Corporal Balatinang Katapranang Kwasi both at Nkawkaw Division who died in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

The Eastern Regional Minister, the Regional Police Commander and other officers took turns to lay wreaths

The rest were Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare, General Lance Corporal Joseph Yankey all of the Akyem Oda Division who were killed in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

General Sargent William Seworkpor and General Sargent Moses Tetteh Nartey both stationed at Asamankese Division also died in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

The bereaved family members present could not hold back their tears as they reminisced about the callous deaths of their beloved ones.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Regional Police Commander, the New Juaben South and North MCEs as well as bereaved families took turns to lay wreaths.

Police officers laid wreaths

In a brief sermon, the Regional Police Chaplain, Rev Chief Inspector Godwin Kumatror, called on the police personnel to commit themselves to their chosen endeavours in spite of the huge task they face in line of duty.

Some members of the bereaved families urged the police administration to facilitate justice for the police officers by arresting and prosecuting their assailants.

They also bemoaned delay in payment of financial entitlement due the murdered personnel.

The seven police officers died while on duty

The Eastern Regional Minister expressed deepest condolences of government to the bereaved families.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of police personnel in protecting lives and property and keeping the region relatively peaceful.