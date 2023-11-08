Ambassador Cromer on Monday met with a group of women entrepreneurs at Startup Incubator Gambia . The incubator was established in 2014 through our Public Diplomacy grant.

During the meeting, the Ambassador had the opportunity to engage with young women entrepreneurs from various industries, including food processing, engineering, fashion design, filming, and art. The purpose of Ambassador Cromer’s visit was to acknowledge the significance of women’s empowerment in entrepreneurship and emphasize the importance of supporting and encouraging women entrepreneurs.

Throughout the discussion, the entrepreneurs shared their personal stories on how entrepreneurship has positively impacted their lives. They also highlighted the challenges they face in the business world, particularly as women entrepreneurs. The conversation also touched upon the difficulties they encounter regarding access to finance and resources, hindering the growth of their business. Moreover, they explored various initiatives and programs that can offer support to women-led startups.

The Ambassador celebrated the remarkable achievements of the women entrepreneurs and recognized the significant impact they have on both society and the economy. She reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to advancing the empowerment of women and girls in The Gambia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in The Gambia.