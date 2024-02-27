The Minority caucus in Parliament has ceased their boycott of the President’s State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama reportedly intervened.

The Minority members decided to boycott President Akufo-Addo’s final SONA on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This action was provoked by Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, labeling the caucus as hooligans.

The group was also protesting the President’s refusal to sign the anti-witchcraft bill.

But Mr. Mahaha is said to have talked them out of the boycott of President Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament today, Tuesday, February 27, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

As mandated by this constitutional provision, the President will address the nation through Parliament at the commencement of each session.