Frank Owusu Kwabena, popularly known as Franky 5, has disclosed that he no longer works at the Creative Arts Agency.

Franky 5, until his resignation operated as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the agency.

Confirming the news to Joy FM, he told Showbiz A-Z host Kwame Dadzie he left the place about two months ago.

“You can’t address me as the Deputy Executive Director of the Creative Arts Agency because I have resigned from the place,” he said.

Asked why he resigned, the presenter and artiste manager said it was “personal reasons.”

Meanwhile, convener of the Foundation of Concerned Creative Arts Professionals (FOCAP), Kojo Preko Dankwa said the position that Franky occupied was not in the books of the agency.

He also described as illegal, the appointment of Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, as the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency.

Mr. Dankwa noted that Gyankroma was working in the office without the knowledge of the stakeholders of the industry. According to him, her appointment needed to have been made public if indeed she had been duly appointed.

“If she has received her appointment letter we have to know. The President appoints a Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority and it is not done in darkness. We all know. Officially, you need to tell us. Then [if she’s been given her appointment letter] it means that government does not respect us,” he said.

The Creative Arts Agency is a body that provides institutional framework for the development and management of the creative arts industry and for related matters.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency is appointed by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The Creative Industry Act (1048) also prescribes the formation of a Board as the governing body of the institution.

In the meantime, stakeholders of the creative industry are awaiting the ratification of the Legislative Instrument to the act to make the activities of the Agency more functional.