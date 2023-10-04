The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Minority Caucus will meet today to determine the next date for the group’s Occupy BoG protest.

Thousands poured onto the street on Tuesday, October 3 to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies for what they say is the mismanagement of the Central Bank.

The leadership of the protest refused to submit their petition to the Director of Security of the Bank, who was delegated to receive it on behalf of the Governor.

Mr. Ablakwa in an interview with Citi News said the Minority would only present the petition to the Governor or his two deputies.

“In countries like Nigeria, there are Governors who are being prosecuted. He should check what is happening to his colleagues, so Governors should not think that they have some immunity. It happened elsewhere, some Governors are in jail for far less. I mean, you treat our laws with such contempt, trample over them, disregard Parliament, and you continue to do that by refusing to receive a petition” he bemoaned.

He will keep running away from the people. When you keep running away from the people you serve, it is clear that you have lost legitimacy. How long is he going to be running away from his own office?” Mr. Ablakwa quizzed.

