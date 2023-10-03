Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar has added his voice to the sea of protestors at the ongoing #OccupyBoGprotest in Accra calling for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, urging Ghanaians not to support the re-election of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.

According to him, his call for the Finance Minister’s resignation comes at a time when there are growing concerns over economic challenges and fiscal policies in Ghana.

The Abiba hitmaker, who had been posting fliers of today’s demonstration on his social media pages, confirmed his commitment to the cause when he joined thousands of protestors earlier today to demand accountability and transparency within the financial sector.

“Ken Ofori-Atta must resign; in all these, let us not use our thumbs to vote for Akufo-Addo in the 2024 elections. The demonstration won’t end today; it’s just the beginning.

All those gathered here, when you go home, tell your friends and relatives that today is the beginning of a thousand miles. I thank you all for leaving your homes to join us; it means you love Ghana,” he stated.

The revered musician noted that, the demonstration was not a one-time event but the beginning of sustained efforts to cause the needed change that citizens are demanding.

Apart from Rex Omar, Kumawood actor and comedian, Nana Yeboah was also spotted in the crowd.

The ongoing protest, organised by the Minority caucus in Parliament, was joined by a coalition of civil society groups and activists, and citizens to express their constitutional rights against what they claimed to be bad governance and daunting economic hardships.

Demonstrators demanded transparency, accountability, and reforms in the financial sector, particularly the Bank of Ghana, over reports revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.

The protestors have also accused the Central Bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval.

Additionally, the Bank is accused of writing off GH¢32 billion in government debt, which has significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.

