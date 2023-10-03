The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has commended personnel who were deployed for the #occupyBoG demonstration.

He met the personnel and went around to shake each of them, saying, “I am proud of you.”

A video shared by Accra-based TV3 captured the IGP with some top policemen believed to be members of the Police Management Board (POMAB).

The much-anticipated protest to demand the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies came off on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, but an injunction by the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service over the disagreement on routes caused the postponement.

Overall, the protest was peaceful except for the inability of the organisers, the Minority in Parliament, to submit a petition to Dr Addison.

The group was forced to return with their petition due to the absence of the Governor and his deputies, who were meeting a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Director of Security, Wing Commander (rtd) Kwame Asare Boateng, came to meet the protesters to take the petition, but he was turned down.

