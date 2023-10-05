The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is on a manhunt for a lone robber who is alleged to have been operating in parts of Accra.

The GPS assured the public in a statement issued on Wednesday that the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of a lone robber circulating on social media was already being investigated by the police.

“Police intelligence teams have been working on the matter for some time now to get the suspect arrested to face justice, and we will surely get him,” the police added in the statement.

The police also indicated that, they had deployed additional security measures in the affected communities to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, a joint security operation conducted by law enforcement agencies from Ghana and Burkina Faso is on a manhunt for some suspected terrorists hiding in Fatchu in the Sissala West District.

The Sissala West District Police Command received information that, the suspected terrorists may have crossed the Burkinabe border into Ghana on Wednesday, September 27 at about 11:45 a.m.

The hideout of the suspects was raided and items including a Ghanaian voter ID card, two (2) mobile phones, an unspecified number of ammunition, clothing, and eight bicycles among others were found.

A search into the recovered mobile phones revealed pictures of men dressed in terrorist regalia of which one young man of about forty (40) years bears the same resemblance to a wanted terrorist in Burkina Faso.

The suspected terrorist was identified as Diallo Noufou by Burkina Faso security agencies and had a Ghanaian voter ID card bearing the name Abdulai Ibrahim.

The security services in Gwollu have been notified of this development and are currently conducting patrols intermittently in and around Fatchu.

ALSO READ: