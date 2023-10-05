The Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) has called on government to pay all outstanding allowances due its members.

According to the Association, the non-payment of the allowances for two years has made life unbearable for trainee nurses and midwives.

The leadership of the Association says all efforts to get the government, through the Ministry of Health, to pay their allowances have proven futile.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of the Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association, Pascal Adumbisa said his outfit will use all reasonable and lawful means to ensure that the allowances are paid.

“We are owed about almost two years and others are also owed about 18 months and those in the second year are owed about 16 months and some are owed 14 months so we issued a statement on July 25 to government because we have had engagements with stakeholders on the issue of allowance, but we have not had any response from the Ministry,” she said.

