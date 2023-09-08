Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is offering one month free accommodation to new nurses and midwives posted to the area.

The offer, according to the lawmaker, forms part of his support to healthcare delivery in his constituency.

Three leading hotels in North Tongu will host the beneficiaries during the first month of their service to constituents.

Mr Ablakwa announced this in a Facebook post, explaining the initiative is to provide a conducive welcome package to enable the health workers to settle, work and secure permanent accommodation.

“During this one-month period, the newly posted nurses and midwives will also receive free laptops from the MP’s office. It is our expectation that this modest intervention will help attract and retain health workers in my beloved constituency, particularly at this time when Ghana is facing a mass exodus of nurses who are leaving the country for better working conditions abroad,” he announced.

Mr. Ablakwa expressed gratitude to the District Health Directorate and management of Best Care Hotel in Battor, Royal Masito in Mepe and KOYA Lodge in Juapong for this new partnership which would help save lives.

ALSO READ:

Read the full post below: