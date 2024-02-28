North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo for ignoring the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage in his State of the Nations Address (SONA).

The lawmaker whose constituency was hard hit in the spillage in October 2023 has described the President’s posture as un-Ghanaian and most condemnable.

President Akufo-Addo during his address highlighted the achievements chalked so far by his administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He also touched on the Bawku conflict, constitution amendment, Ghana’s IMF deal, health, the 2024 elections among others.

The President also acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges but indicated they were temporary.

However, nothing was said about the victims who have lost their livelihoods, properties among others following the spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Mr Ablakwa stated it was a really sad for Ghana, particularly the 40,000 victims some of whom have lived in tents for the past five months.

