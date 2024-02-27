The Minority in Parliament has said given the true state of the economy, there is no way Ghanaians will miss President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson made these remarks after the President delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday.

“To conclude on this matter, Ghanaians voted for Vice President and are paying for the Vice President to support you [President Akufo-Addo] to succeed. Mr Speaker the President can not be alone. The President will have to fail together with the vice president. Mr President, you have failed with the Vice President.

“Mr Speaker, I conclude by saying that Ghanaians will not miss President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia. We know you are going, we can only wish you bye–bye but you will never be missed,” he stated.

Akufo-Addo during his address highlighted the achievements chalked so far by his administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He also touched on the Bawku conflict, constitution amendment, Ghana’s IMF deal, health, the 2024 elections among others.

The President also acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges but indicated they were temporary.

But for the part of the Ajumako Anyan Essiam MP, Akufo-Addo painted a bright picture and failed to touch on pertinent issues such as unemployment.

“The unemployment situation in our country is at a critical point yet we did not hear a word from our President on this matter.

“Mr Speaker out of 33 million population, only 11.3 million are employed. This number includes peasant farmers. Mr Speaker the difference between the 33 million and the 11.3 million is what I call Nija, no income, no jobs, no assets.

“This means that 2 out of every 3 Ghanaians are unemployed. 30 per cent of the youth are jobless and about 4.5 million employable Ghanaian class are outside the labour force. This simply means that this number has simply given up on their search for jobs because of years of frustration and disappointment,” he added.

Dr Forson also touched on the latest ministerial reshuffle, stating the President only increased the size of his government despite the numerous calls for a downsize.

