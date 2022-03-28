North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced paid internship opportunities for some 20 medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine.

The programme, he explains, follows negotiations with the Battor Catholic Hospital where the students will be.

The package, he indicated, also includes support in securing accommodation and feeding.

In view of this, interested students are expected to apply to the Medical Superintendent from today, March 28, 2022,

“The hospital will strictly vet and screen all suitable applicants without any interference. Glad this win-win initiative would offer our celebrated hospital additional hands to improve health delivery in my constituency, and also help in the interim to provide practical skills for our compatriots who have been through hell and are now considering their future options,” the former Deputy Education Minister said in a Facebook post.

He expressed hope other health facilities would replicate this initiative between North Tongu/Battor Catholic Hospital.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has been involved in the safety and well-being of the Ghanaian students in Ukraine following Russia‘s invasion weeks ago.

As a former student leader, he was earlier in touch with the students to find ways to be moved to safer zones.

He later visited them in Bucharest, Romania after they escaped from the conflict in Ukraine, pending their evacuation to Ghana.

Meanwhile, the government through the Foreign Affairs Ministry has evacuated over 200 students.

Read the post below: