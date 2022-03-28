Canada says it can provide more oil, gas and uranium to help solve the global energy crisis.

Prices have soared as a result of Russian supplies being squeezed because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Canada’s natural resources minister said many countries are committed “to help as much as we can in terms of displacing Russian oil and gas”.

The world’s fourth biggest oil producer has committed to exporting an extra 200,000 barrels of oil.

Its Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told BBC News it would also export an additional 100,000 barrels of natural gas.

It follows requests from its allies at a meeting of the world’s energy ministers at the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, which pledged to accelerate the move to clean energy.

“We expect that by the end of the year we will be fully up to the 300,000 barrels,” said Mr Wilkinson.

However, that is only a fraction of the three million barrels a day that the IEA says will be removed from global markets by next month because of sanctions against Russia.

Canada is limited in how much oil it can export because its pipelines are running near full capacity, but Mr Wilkinson says sending it via the United States is an option.

Canada’s biggest pipeline company Enbridge told the BBC it is “prepared to do what we can to increase energy security for both North America and Europe”.

The impact of Canada’s extra supplies “will be relatively limited given the regionality of Canadian crude, which will likely stay in the North American market”, according to Louise Dickson, who is a senior oil analyst at the consultancy Rystad Energy.

“The main energy crisis is playing out in Europe due to supply shortages, and Asia where demand is on the cusp of recovering if Covid-19 lockdowns can be kept at bay,” added Ms Dickson.