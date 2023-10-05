Board Member of Medeama SC, Dr. Tony Aubynn has lost his seat on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.
The Ghana FA Elective Congress was held at the Global Dreams Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region.
Mr Aubynn was hoping to retain his position on the Executive Council but lost his seat after getting just seven votes.
Dr Aubynn has been replaced by Asante Kotoko technical director, James Kwesi Appiah during the GFA’s elective congress in Tamale on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Frederick Acheampong, Randy Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Oduro Sarfo have all retained their seats.
Earlier, GFA President, Kurt Okraku retained his position after polling 97.1% of votes, with only two people voting against his retention.
Full result below:
Randy Abbey – 12 votes
Kingsley Osei Bonsu – 12 votes
Frederick Acheampong – 11 votes
James Kwesi Appiah – 10 votes
Oduro Sarfo – 10 votes
Elloeny Amande – 6 votes
Edmund Ackah – 8 votes
Dr Tony Aubynn – 7 votes
Raphael Gyambrah – 7 votes
