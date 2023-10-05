Kurt Okraku has been re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a second term.

Mr Okraku went unopposed at the 2023 Elective Congress which is underway at the Global Dream Hotel in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

George Afriyie, who was the sole contender of Mr Okraku was disqualified by the Elections Committee of the country’s football governing body.

Out of 119 delegates who were present at the Congress, 117 of them voted in favour of the Dreams FC owner.

However, two delegates voted against his retention and one other delegate abstained.

It’s a secret ballot, so how come the so-called delegates who would have voted for George didn’t simply vote no? I’m confused. pic.twitter.com/az02b64wvG — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the candidates seeking to be elected to be Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association is currently underway.

The event is being monitored by top FIFA officials led by the Director of Member Associations, Africa, Gelson Fernandes.