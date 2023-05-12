Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamako, popularly known as ‘Bukom Banku’, has reiterated his support for John Mahama, ahead of the NDC’s upcoming primaries.

According to him, the former president is the most competent candidate to lead the party and recapture power in the 2024 general election.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Paa Kwesi Schandorf ahead of the contest, he asked the two other contenders, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu to back off and allow Mr Mahama to contest unopposed.

This, he said, will enhance the chances of the NDC in its quest to rescue power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“If the party doesn’t vote on Saturday, a lot of money will be wasted … People know Mahama in Ghana. Mahama is a former president.

“Mahama knows the the routes of Ghana. He is contesting for the last time, so those of you coming back, leave Mahama to go. If he loses, he has lost,” he said.

The boxer continued, “Ghanaians want Mahama to come and do better things, because citizens are tired in the nation. So Mahama is coming and you want to challenge him, I don’t understand.

“Kojo Bonsu, you were a mayor. You haven’t done anything for Ghana. Kwabena Duffuor, you’re also a good man in the NDC, but you must ‘resign’.”