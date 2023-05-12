The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association is prevailing on the government to absorb payment of medical bills of the health workers.

Ashanti regional chairman of the Association, Jones Afriyie Anto, says the Association has been paying huge medical bills which should have been borne by their employers.

He spoke to Nhyira News at the International Day of the Midwife.

The International Day for the Midwife is dedicated to celebrating midwives.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association used the occasion to highlight issues inhibiting their operations.

The group says the government agreed to foot 50 percent of medical bills in their last negotiations, but implementation has been problematic.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, Jones Afriyie Anto, wants the government to prioritise the health needs of health workers.

The theme for this year’s event is “Unity among Midwives; a Key Factor in the Empowerment of Midwives in Ghana.”

The health workers re-echoed the need for the government to ensure proper implementation of the rural incentive packages for health workers.

Jones Afriyie Anto says most health centers and CHPS compounds in rural areas are headed by midwives who deserve incentives to cushion their activities.

The Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, KNUST, Prof. Veronica Dzomeku, called on stakeholders to empower midwives with the necessary skills to be efficient in their operations.

