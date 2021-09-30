Criminologist and a Criminal Researcher at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Opoku Ware, has called on security agencies to profile residents living in the Buduburam camp before evacuation.

This, according to him, will help them track them and monitor activities of the residents as the camp has been described as a den of criminals.

Today marks the expiration of deadline given to residents of the Buduburam camp to evacuate to give way for the land to be used for other developmental projects.

Personnel from the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company Limited have been to the camp to remove their meters and other cables before the area is demolished by the Ga East Assembly.

But Dr Opoku says security agencies must also go to the area and collect as much data as possible from the residents before they move so that they can easily track them.

“As a matter of urgency, the Ghana Police Service must deploy officers to the area to profile the residents before they move. We have to take their finger prints and take other basic information that can help the security agencies to easily track and monitor them. We should not just allow them to go,” he suggested.

Security expert, Adam Bonnah, also called on neighbouring communities to be on high alert as the spillover of the evacuation could affect them.

“There are some criminals the police have been chasing and I know that some of them were hiding in the camp. We need to know who is moving into our community and who is moving out and speak up if need be, ” Mr Bonnah warned.

They both spoke with Joy News’ Aisha Ibrahim on the Pulse.