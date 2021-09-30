Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Suaman constituency in the Western North Region have vandalised their party office at Dadieso over the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive nominee elections.

The assembly members failed to endorse President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee, Philip Kwabena Boahen, as District Chief Executive.

In an election held Thursday, September 30, more than average of the executives kicked out Mr Boahen, the first ever recorded in the constituency.

Out of the 19 assembly members present, 14 people voted ‘no’ and five went for ‘yes’ representing 73.7% and 26.3 respectively.

The Electoral Commission officer, Joseph Amapadu, declaring the results, said they cannot conduct any election until President Akufo-Addo presents another nominee.

However, the Kontihene of Suaman traditional area, Nana Kofi Armah II, has expressed disappointment in the assembly members for failing to stick to the status quo.

The results, however, sparked the anger of the youth leading to the destruction of their party’s office.

Adom News’ reporter Augustine Boah reports that the youth, including a communication officer of the party, forced their way through the sliding door leading to the office.

They flanged the doors open and threw documents and other party souvenirs out.



They pulled out a refrigerator in the office and destroyed it while destroying the air-conditioner as well.

The party leadership has refused to comment on the issue.

Watch video below: