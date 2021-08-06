The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko-Quarm, has announced that the demolition exercise at Buduburam Camp will start from 30th September 2021.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday on work done so far, Mr Darko-Quarm said the camp will not just be demolished but they will ensure it serves several purposes for the betterment of the district.

The land, which is 141-acre land, he said, will be developed to have a Senior High School, a residential community, and a modern market.

“I am told the land is 141-acre land. We are just not demolishing the buildings and leave the land in a bad taste. We will build a modern market at the place in order to make our traders have their peace of mind as well as get all the drivers at a station.

“Voters at Budubram are over 28,000 but there is no secondary school and it has become a worry and so we will use about 40 acres for a standard secondary school so that our kids can get a better education. We will also build affordable housing and get some light industrial factories maximum of about five acres to create more jobs. We all want to see Buduburam developing,” he said.

He indicated, however, that the exercise would be undertaken after the completion of the ongoing tarring of new roads at Buduburam meant to ease the traffic congestion on that stretch of the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

Mr Darko-Quarm said the demolition would also pave the way to redevelop the area to befit the district’s status as the gateway to the Central Region.

