Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, have officially expressed interest in Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako.

The former Berekum Chelsea midfielder has been on the radar of the club for the past season.

Ahead of their participation in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League, the Phobians are beefing up their squad for the competition.

The 31-year-old will have his contract with Great Olympics expiring in October this year after signing a year deal last year as a free agent.

Awako was excellent in the just ended Ghana Premier League and scored seven goals and assisted six in as many games.

He was awarded man of the match four times plus two player of the month awards.

Read Hearts of Oak’s letter below: