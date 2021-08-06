The University of Ghana has postponed its scheduled examination for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year indefinitely as the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) intensifies.



UTAG is on strike in demand of an increment of their basic plus market premium pegged at $2,084.42 as agreed upon with the government in 2012.



In a notice served by UTAG’s National Executive Committee, all academic activities were to be suspended including the conduct and supervision of examinations, a decision which left many students uncertain about the upcoming exam.



However, Universnews’ sources within management say that the second semester 2020/2021 exam, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 7, 2021, has been postponed indefinitely pending a resolution of the concerns raised by UTAG.



The decision was taken after university management met on Friday.

