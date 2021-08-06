Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, daughter of highlife legend, Nana Acheampong, says her dad has been supportive of her career ever since her debut in the music scene.

According to her, she has been overwhelmed by the support her dad gave her, adding that, he is very proud of me and I feel great to make him feel as such.

She explained that, as a music star, she has been coached extensively by her father, who has many hits to his record as far as Ghana music is concerned.

After her Forever song went viral, Gyakie said Nana Acheampong has come to understand her kind of music, pushing her to the limits.

The thing is he has come to understand this is the genre I am doing and this is the pace I have to follow. He is a father who motivates and when I do errors in my performances he tells me.

One thing Gyakie said her dad wants is for her to up her dancing game during stage performances.

He says sometimes ‘you need to shake them and boogie…’ he wants to see me dancing on stage because he is very energetic and most of his performances were hot.

According to Gyakie, who is currently promoting her new song dubbed Need Me, she equally has a song with her father but failed to mention when it will hit the market.

I have a song with him but it is not out yet… I am looking forward to do a remix of his songs.

She also said, she cannot wait to perform on the same stage with her father: “I can’t wait to see both of us on stage dancing. He really loves to dance on stage.”

