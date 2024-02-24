The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down four FM radio stations in Bawku, in the Upper East Region.

The affected media outlets are; Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM.

Explaining their action in a statement issued on Saturday, February 24, the Authority said that the move was necessitated upon the recommendation and advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and the National Security Ministry.

“…the operations of the said FM Stations and the incendiary utterances of their panellists/presenters have contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict, leading to the loss of lives and property in Bawku and its environs,” portions of the statement read.

The NCA promised to liaise with all relevant stakeholders to execute its mandate as set out by law adding that “stakeholders to adhere to the tenets and regulations governing the communications industry.”

