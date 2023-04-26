The National Communications Authority (NCA) says owners of unregistered SIM cards have up to May 2023 to register to avoid their cards being totally deactivated.

The Director General of NCA, Joseph Anokye, at a news briefing on Wednesday, said about 11 million non-compliant SIM cards will be deactivated.

“…If you are part of this 11 million and you are not exempted. If you are not a foreign diplomat, you are not a refugee, you will be delinked if you do not register,” he said.

This action comes after several extensions and grace periods were provided for SIM card bearers to re-register.

Mr Anokye revealed that a little over six million SIM cards have been deactivated from its database.

This, according to him, is due to the failure of the SIM card owners to verify their cards biometrically.

Many Ghanaians have lamented the high-handed mess of the regulator in enforcing the Ghana Card registration regime when millions of people are not in possession of the Ghana Card.

However, reacting to the concerns, Mr Anokye says the only way to avoid deactivation is for SIM card owners to prove that they genuinely do not have the Ghana Card.