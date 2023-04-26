English Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil from Belgian side, KRC Genk.

The 25-year-old has been a livewire for Genk in the Belgian Jupilier Pro League in the ongoing season.

According to The Telegraph, Brentford, Fulham and Brighton have all been impressed by the performance of the promising winger.

Paintsil has been a standout performer at Genk this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists aiding the Blue and White lads to finish top of the league log.

He is expected to leave the Belgian club with a fee around the region of £10 million.

Paintsil’s goals-and-assist contribution has made him the most productive African player in Europe this season, with two more than Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and also ahead of Mohamed Salah in the table.

Despite his consistent performance for Genk, Paintsil was left out of Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He, however, made a return to the squad for the last month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Angola where he climbed off the bench to provide an assist in a 1-1 away draw in Luanda.

Paintsil joined KRC Genk from Ghanaian side Tema Youth FC after a successful loan spell at Hungarian side Ferencváros.