Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association [GFA], saying Joseph Paintsil’s exclusion from Black Stars final squad is due to the player’s affiliation with him.

The in-form 24-year-old winger has been dropped from Black Stars’ final 26-man squad for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Paintsil has so far been involved in 11 goals in the ongoing Belgian League season.

Palmer says he doesn’t know what it will take to get Paintsil to be a constant in the senior national team.

”Sometimes it hurts when I see how he’s being treated in the national team,” he said as reported by Citi Sports.

“We watched the AFCON and he was one of the best players, yet he sat out the next two games.

”I have reached a conclusion that he’s being snubbed because of his affiliation with me,” the former GFA Executive Committee member added.

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, is expected to name his final 26-man squad on November 14.

Ghana will open camp for the tournament on November 10 in Abu Dhabi before taking on Switzerland in a test game.

The Black Stars have been paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.