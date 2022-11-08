Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil, has missed out on the Black Stars’ final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of Otto Addo’s announcement.

The 24-year-old made the provisional list which was released on Friday, November 2, but looks certain to be dropped from the final squad.

Painstil has had a good start to the 2022/23 season, scoring six league goals and providing five assists in 13 games.

The pacy winger was hoping to make the Black Stars team for the Mundial but has his hopes now dashed after being left out of the squad.

The decision is said to have been communicated to the player by Addo, who is expected to name his list later this week.

The Genk forward was part of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad in Cameroon earlier this year while he was also called up for the World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March.

