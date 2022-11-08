A Senior Police officer, Inspector Entwie Bio, has been arrested by the Police for reckless driving.



The officer was arrested on Monday after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the airport area in his Toyota Land Cruiser (PRADO) vehicle with registration number GT- 8086-13

According to the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Bio has been processed for court.



The incident comes on the back of the arrest and conviction of Madina lawmaker Francis Sosu for similar offense last Friday.





The MP was made to pay a fine of GHC2,400.00 by the court.