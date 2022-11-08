Ghana international, Thomas Partey, has been nominated for Arsenal’s Player of The Month Award, the club has announced on Monday.

Partey has been nominated for the award alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners in the ongoing season.

With consecutive top performances, Thomas Partey has helped Arsenal to win seven games from nine matches in the match under review.

Arsenal lost one of the other two games and drew the other.

Four Player of the Month nominees…



🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka

🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87

🇧🇷 @GabiMartinelli



The former Athletico Madrid midfielder has made a total of 14 appearances for the club and has scored twice in the process.

Meanwhile, Partey is expected to be named in Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this month.