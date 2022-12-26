Joseph Paintsil has criticized former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, saying he was not given a valid reason for exclusion from Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old, having made it to the 55-man provisional squad, was left out of the final squad for the Mundial which was hosted in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview, the former Tema Youth winger revealed that Otto Addo, who also served as Borussia Dortmund’s talent coach failed to give him a valid reason for his exclusion.

“He [Otto Addo] gave me no valid reason to explain my absence,” the Ghana international told Belang van Limburg.

“I told him the same thing during a phone conversation. He told me that there were players ahead of me in the hierarchy.

“Among them, there were guys who, like me, play in the Jupiler Pro League. They didn’t have couldn’t present the same stats, but Addo said football isn’t all about goals and assists,” he added.

Paintsil, who recently extended his contract with KRC Genk until 2026, has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in his 14-game outings for the Belgian giants in all competitions.