Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has urged Ghanaians to be ‘angry’ about the ongoing illegal mining across the country which is affecting prime water bodies.

According to him, if the menace, also known as galamsey, is not curbed, Ghana will begin to import foodstuff and water because there will be none left to drink or cook with.

He explained that it will go a long way to affect Ghana’s stand as the second cocoa producer in the world due to the soaked chemicals used in the illegal mining process.

Taking to Twitter, he advised: “If we don’t tackle this galamsey menace we will lose our spot as world’s 2nd producer of cocoa. Our farmlands will be totally wiped out, and we will start importing food.

“The few farmlands left will be SOAKED in chemicals. We will start importing drinking water,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Dumelo’s statement follows former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong- Boateng’s claim that some top government officials are engaged in the illegal mining canker, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The renowned professor, who served under President Nana Akufo-Addo during his first term, insisted that the rot goes as high as the government seat, Jubilee House.

