A strategist for the Alan Kyerematen-led Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has reacted to the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority leader.

While acknowledging Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s expertise and experience, Mr. Asamoa said the resignation might not have been voluntary.

He hinted at potential pressure from within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consolidate power for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Buaben Asamoa made the comment in an interview Citi FM.

He implied that, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu might have been compelled to resign after being summoned to the Jubilee House to avert a prolonged crisis.

“He was summoned to the Jubilee House, and to avoid a prolonged crisis because of his experience and knowledge, he said, ‘I have terminated the problem; I have resigned,’ and so I don’t think he did it willingly,” he remarked.

This abrupt resignation, Mr. Boaben Asamoa noted was indicative of a broader agenda within the NPP to consolidate power for Dr. Bawumia.

“This is a choreographed attempt to transfer power in a particular direction. There is a cabinet reshuffle to allow the flagbearer to be more in charge, and then the next thing is Parliament because there is so much swelling around the leadership of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and so they had to sweep that place so that there is discomfort coming from there.”

