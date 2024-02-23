The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has descended on former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah for playing tribal politics with the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader in Parliament.

Ms. Jantuah had claimed his removal is a deliberate attempt by the NPP to push leading Ashanti figures out of the party.

She cited the case of former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s case as an example to buttress her point.

According to her, the Akyem faction led by President Akufo-Addo is engaging in a tribal agenda to eliminate Ashantis in the party.

Reacting to this, a peeved NPP National Organiser chided Ms. Jantuah for her ethnocentric comment.

“For a respected woman like you to make such an unnecessary comment is unfortunate. People respect you a lot and it’s better you refrain from making such remarks. She [Nana Yaa] should tone it down.” he said in an interview on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Nana Boakye stated emphatically that, the former Majority leader was not forced out of his position.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, formally announced his resignation as Majority Leader on Friday Feburary 23, 2024 in Parliament.

He clarified that, his decision was entirely personal and not influenced by any external pressure, contrary to speculations in some media reports.

