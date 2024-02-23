Arsenal’s quest to claim revenge against Newcastle United will be one of the central themes of this round of Premier League action – only on SuperSport on DStv from Saturday 24 to Monday 26 February 2024.

The top clash from the Premier League for this round is the meeting of Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on the evening of Saturday 24 February. While the Gunners are looking to keep up their fight for the title, the Magpies are hoping to bring themselves back into contention for European football next season.

However, a persistent injury crisis continues to plague Newcastle: “We’ve never been able to get to a point where we feel we’ve got full strength,” noted manager Eddie Howe. “It’s not an excuse for some of the performances, but there’s no doubt it has had an effect on our season, particularly the ability to rotate and rest players.”

Saturday also features champions Manchester City heading to the south coast for a clash with Bournemouth. The Cherries have been one of the most improved teams this season, with manager Andoni Iraola now having the chance to pit his tactical wits against City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

“We are talking about one of the most successful managers in history. He [Guardiola] makes his teams play a certain way that we analyse,” Iraola said of the Citizens’ boss. “Every coach tries to minimise what they are trying to do but he has a lot of options. His teams are very difficult to play against. Manchester City have very good players and they are coached in a perfect way, so it’s tough to prepare for the games.”

Another key clash comes from Old Trafford, where Manchester United will take on Fulham. The Red Devils have shown signs of improvement since the turn of the year, with youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund beginning to find their feet in the team.

“When there is a consistent team in his back with routines, they will serve [Hojlund] better and you see a frontline in balance. It is a threat for every opponent and also you see they enjoy it, to play football, they enjoy it, to give opponents problems, they want to do the togetherness,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.

Sunday is freed up from Premier League action to allow Chelsea and Liverpool to meet in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, while Monday brings a London derby between West Ham United and Brentford.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 24 February

17:00: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Crystal Palace v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Manchester United v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:30: Bournemouth v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Arsenal v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 25 February

15:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 26 February

22:00: West Ham United v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Postponed due to participation in Carabao Cup Final:

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Luton Tow